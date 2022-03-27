Varanasi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat who is in Uttar Pradesh visited Kashi on Saturday where he called for “social harmony, family enlightenment” and conserving the environment. Bhagwat said that it was the fundamental responsibility of "all of us to make the environment balanced”. “Cleanliness is very important in rural and urban areas for a healthy life," he said.

"We should try to make the environment balanced by spreading awareness in the society,” Bhagwat said. He also laid special emphasis on agriculture, village development among the RSS workers. “We should resolve social problems through the shakhas and make continuous efforts for it," Bhagwat said.

“The simplicity, frugality and service of the volunteers is exemplary for the society. We have to create a social environment of harmony by freeing society from all the vices. Social harmony can be made only by removing the distortions spread in the society for a long time,” he added. “Social disorders like caste, inequality, untouchability should be eradicated as soon as possible. The mind of society should be changed. Both social arrogance and inferiority complex should end," he said.

