Agartala: Urging everyone to protect the Sanatan Dharman in India, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat who arrived in the state on Friday for a two-day visit has said that everyone should come forward to set an example before the whole world regarding the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ of India. Bhagwat said this on Saturday after the inauguration of the newly constructed Shanti Kali temple at Amarpur sub-division under the Gomati district of Tripura.

During the inauguration of the temple, he was accompanied by the Chief Maharaj of the temple Chittaranjan Maharaj. The RSS Sangsarchalak participated in a Yagna organized to mark the auspicious inauguration of the temple. He performed the rituals amid Bhajans in Hindi and Kokborok was sung by local artists. He also released a compilation of Koborok Bhajans by Chittaranjan Maharaj.

“Indian is known for the Sanatan Dharma and stands to preach the Sanatan way of life. India should become a country that sets an example to the whole world about the Sanatan way of life. We believe in unity and love. Although there are differences in culture, language, and dress, we do not differentiate between people. Unlike countries like America, China, and Russia, India does not use its muscle powers on others. This country has set an example of standing by the helpless and the poor,” he said.

He also urged everyone to say that India needs to grow as a nation to promote the Sanatan way of life to the whole world. He also claimed that in the Sanatan way of life there is no place for conversion and everyone has to protect the Sanatan Dharma. During the program, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and other senior BJP leaders remained present.