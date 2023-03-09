Jaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will on April 7 attend the inauguration ceremony of third Rashtriya Seva Sangam here organised by the Rashtriya Seva Bharti (RSB). Pannalal Bhansali, president of RSB, an RSS-affiliate, said that the third Rashtriya Seva Sangam will be organised from April 7-9 at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli, Jaipur.

In a statement, he said that RSS' Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day conference. Bhansali said about 5,000 delegates from more than 1,000 organisations from across the country, along with industrialists, saints and dignitaries from sports and art world will participate in the event.

The objective of this national conference conducted every five years is to establish a harmonious, capable, self-reliant society and a prosperous India by establishing synergy between the collective efforts of voluntary organisations associated with RSB, he said.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Indians should have a fundamental understanding of their culture, something done by their forefathers in history. "Everyone should at least have a fundamental understanding of what our traditions are, which can be acquired through the educational system and by everyday interactions with other people. There is science and there is beneficial knowledge, which can benefit mankind, and for that, there is necessary discipline," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering in Nagpur on Thursday.

Mohan Bhagwat said that India had a scientific vision, but the system has been destroyed and the tradition of knowledge has been fragmented due to invasions. "We also had a scientific vision, on the basis of that we walked, our system has been destroyed, our tradition of knowledge has been fragmented, due to the invasions, we became very unstable due to the invasions," he said. (With Agency Inputs)