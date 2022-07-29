New Delhi: Rajya Sabha veterans on Saturday will take orientation classes for new members of the Parliament. According to the Rajya Sabha secretariat, experienced sitting members of Rajya Sabha will guide the new members on the procedures and functioning of Parliament during a two-day orientation program. The program will be inaugurated by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Members like Jairam Ramesh, Sushil Kumar Modi, Bhupender Yadav, Vandana Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Prasanna Acharya, and Derek O'Brien will speak on various aspects of the functioning of Parliament. As many as 69 newly elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha will take part in the orientation program. The two days orientation program will begin with a welcome address by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

As per the program schedule, Jairam Ramesh will speak on ‘Rajya Sabha its role and contribution to Indian polity.' Sushil Kumar Modi will share his thoughts on the 'Importance of Question Hour'; while Vandana Chavan will speak on the Committee System. Similarly, Bhupender Yadav will speak on the 'Lawmaking process'; whereas Abhishek Manu Singhvi will speak on 'Parliamentary Privileges'.

Derek O'Brien will speak on raising matters of public importance; and Prasanna Acharya, ex-MP will also speak on 'Ethics in Politics': Do's & Don'ts for Members. Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody will present an overview of the Rajya Sabha secretariat during the programme, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Jagdish Kumar, additional secretary, Rajya Sabha secretariat will speak on members’ salary, allowances & amenities. Rajesh Gera, DG, NIC will speak on IT Environment in Rajya Sabha. While Dr. GP Samanta, secretary, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation will speak on MP-Local Area Development Scheme.