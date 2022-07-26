New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday issued a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 seeking discussion on the alleged misuse of Central agencies, such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax (IT) by the Centre for political gains.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on July 26, 2022," stated the letter.

"That this august House agrees to suspend the listed business of the day to discuss the misuse of the premier investigating agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) by the Central Government for political agendas," the letter added.

Also read:Record 14 points of order raised in Rajya Sabha during over 1-hour discussion on bill

Last month the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for five days in the National Herald Case. The ED had on June 1 also summoned Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 8 in the case for the first time in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case.

Sonia Gandhi could not appear for questioning after testing positive and being hospitalised for Covid-19. The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning. After her discharge from the hospital, she had asked for more time to appear before the agency.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (with Agency inputs).