Chandigarh (India): Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Haryana MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance have shifted to a resort in Chandigarh to discuss the strategy for the elections. The polls are slated to be held on June 10. Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Minister JP Dalal said that they have called all the MLAs to make the new MLAs understand the polling procedure.

"We've come here (Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh) to understand the process of voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. All technical details regarding the poll will be discussed as many MLAs are first-time MLAs. They have never taken part in the Rajya Sabha elections. So it will be decided who will vote for the BJP and for the Independent," he said.

Also Read: RS Polls: Congress shifts Haryana MLAs to Raipur

When asked about the Congress party which has shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh, the Minister said that the worry of the party shows that they have factions within themselves."Our win is certain as we have 40 votes for our party. Our alliance partner has 10 votes. I don't understand that Congress had 31 MLAs, yet they are worried. This shows that Congress is a party which is divided into sections. We are not scared. We are roaming freely. We are here only to discuss who has to cast a vote for which candidate," Dalal said. He further informed that the MLAs will stay at the resort till Thursday.