New Delhi: As many as 5027 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) from 2016 to 2020, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the statistics shared by the Union Minister in his written reply, the highest number of UAPA cases were lodged in 2019, while the lowest number of such cases were lodged in 2020 (796). While 922 UAPA cases were lodged in 2016, 901 cases were lodged in 2017. As for 2018, 1182 cases under UAPA cases were lodged.

Citing NCRB data, the Minister stated that 24,134 persons faced trial from 2016 to 2020 out of whom 212 were convicted while 386 were acquitted. The highest number of convictions took place in 2018(117) and the lowest number of convictions was recorded in 2016 (19).

"The data regarding under-trials and convicted in respect of the UAPA cases by social category wise-SC/ST/OBC and religion-wise is not maintained by the NCRB," stated Rai.