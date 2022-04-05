New Delhi: Raising the issue of price rise in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Opposition MPs expressed concern over the hike in prices of petroleum products and medicines. They also demanded a discussion on the issue. Soon after the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that several MPs have given suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of price rise. As for the notices not being accepted, Naidu said that the MPs spoke on the issue during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill.

Responding to Naidu's comment Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said that every day Opposition MPs request a discussion on price rise but it is turned down. Kharge alleged that the Union Government was not willing to discuss the issue. "If you will not give us an opportunity then where should we speak," he told Naidu. Pointing out that the issue was raised during discussion on the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill, Naidu said "If a section of members disturbs the House what is the way out for the Chairman."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that only some casual references were made regarding price rise during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill. He also said that the Opposition wants a detailed discussion on the issue. He also said that if the discussion could not be taken up under rule 267, then the Chairman should allow a 30-minute discussion on Wednesday or Thursday.

Earlier in the day, several Opposition MPs issued a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over price rise. TMC MPs MPs Abir Ranjan Biswas, Sushmita Dev and Mausam Noor issued notices under rule 267 demanding "the urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities, including fuel." DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House under rule 267 regarding "the non-stop everyday price hike in fuel prices and LPG cylinders, which affects the lives of the poor and middle-class."

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday amid protest by Opposition MPs over rising fuel prices and essential commodities. The Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering inside the House after their notices to discuss the price rise issue were rejected. Opposition MPs, including those from Congress, TMC, DMK and Shiv Sena, asked why their advance notices submitted under rule 267 were rejected. Raising a point of order DMK MP Siva asked: "Why the notices given by us under Rule 267 to the Secretary-General to suspend all business of the House and conduct a discussion on hiking oil prices and many other notices were rejected."

With the 13th revision in the fuel prices in 15 days, the prices of petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each on Tuesday. With this, the total increase in fuel rates now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre. Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively. As for Mumbai petrol price stands at Rs 119.67 per litre and diesel costs at Rs 103.92 per litre.

