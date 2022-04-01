New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on Friday, in Rajya Sabha ruled out any possibility of revising the subsidy sharing pattern between the Centre and States under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Tomar in a written reply stated that under the revamped PMFBY, the subsidy sharing pattern for north-eastern states was changed from 50:50 to 90:10 between the Union and respective state governments. He also said that the premium sharing pattern for the remaining states and Union Territories is 50:50 and it is subject to certain conditions.

"At present, no proposal to revise the subsidy sharing pattern between Centre and states is under consideration of the government," stated Tomar. He pointed out that under PMFBY comprehensive risk insurance is provided against crop damage due to non-preventable natural risks from pre-sowing to post-harvest for the crops/areas notified by the state governments concerned."

The Minister pointed out that upon request from State governments, states have been allowed to notify the losses caused by wild animals on individual assessment as add-on cover keeping in view the requirement of the state at their own cost. As to whether the PMFBY covers hydrophilic crops, Tomar said that hydrophilic crops where the water stagnation is generally beneficial for crops like paddy, jute, mesta are not covered under localized risk of inundation only. But these hydrophilic crops are eligible for claims against the aforesaid remaining risks/provisions, including damage of crop reported in the yield estimation through crop cutting experiments under the scheme, added Tomar.

(With agency inputs)

