"The Government is committed to ensuring that the Internet in India is Open, Safe & Trusted, and Accountable for all users. Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats...," stated the MoS. He further stated that the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy 2021 (NCSS2021) which holistically looks at addressing the issues of security of national cyberspace.

Asked whether the government intends to coordinate with other countries to develop a global legal framework on cyber terrorism, the Minister said there is no such information available with this Ministry. The Minister stated that the steps taken by the government to mitigate citizens' vulnerability to cyberattacks include the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issuing alerts and advisories regarding the latest cyber threats and countermeasures on regular basis to ensure the safe usage of digital technologies and security tips being published by CERT-In for users to secure their desktops, mobile/smartphones and preventing phishing attacks.

Chandrasekhar in a separate reply said that currently there is no proposal under consideration of the government to hold fresh public consultation or withdraw the IT Rules 2021. "There is no such proposal under consideration of the government to opt for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules, 2021," he stated in a written reply.

