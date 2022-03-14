New Delhi: Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha gave the suspension of a business notice on Monday to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on the Indian students, who have returned from Ukraine.

"Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the House on the Ukraine-Russia war, and its impact, including the education of Indian students, returned from the war zone," Venugopal stated in the notice.

Both the Houses of Parliament resumed proceedings today amid declining Covid-19 cases in the country. But, Covid protocols, along with other restrictions, are in force in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The second half of the Budget session started today and will conclude on April 8.

