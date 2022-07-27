New Delhi: The Union Government has decided to fill up the existing 84,405 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by December 2023, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Government has taken a decision to fill up existing vacancies in CAPFs by December 2023. The examination for filling up of 25,271 posts of Constable (General Duty) has already been conducted," stated Rai.

According to the statistics shared by Rai, currently, there are 84,405 vacancies in the CAPFs including the Assam Rifles (9,659), Border Security Force (19,254), Central Industrial Security Force (10,918), Central Reserve Police Force (29,985), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (3,187), and Sashastra Seema Bal (11,402).

Rai further stated that the combined sanctioned strength of Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB currently stands at 10,05, 779. The MoS said that various steps have been taken by the government to promptly fill up the vacancies in the CAPFs. The MoS stated that directions have been issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in NonGeneral Duty cadres in a time-bound manner.

He said that deal for yearly recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

He further stated that for the purpose of recruitment to General Duty posts, a Nodal Force each for recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD), or Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty) has been nominated on a long-term basis.