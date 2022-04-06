New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha. The Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Shah said that the Bill is aimed at incorporating the latest changes in technology into a 100-year-old legislation-Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920- and increasing the rate of conviction. "The aim of the bill is to incorporate the current changes in technology into a 100-year-old legislation and increase the rate of conviction. Until any country is able to increase the rate of conviction, it will not be able to improve law and order. Till criminals are not punished, no message can be sent to society," said Shah.

Opposing the Bill senior Congress MP and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram dubbed it as "unconstitutional" and in violation of the liberty, privacy and dignity of the people. He further alleged that the Government has not taken into account the Supreme Court verdicts Selvi and Puttaswamy cases. "It is unconstitutional. It violates the liberty, privacy and dignity of people. Bill wasn't referred to a select committee. The government has not taken into account the historic verdicts of the Supreme Court in Selvi and Puttaswamy cases," said Chidambaram. He also said that in the Selvi case, the court said that polygraphy, narcoanalysis and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) violate an individual's rights.

The Bill grants legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give them to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious". It defines "measurements" to include fingerprints, palm prints, footprints, iris and retina scans along with physical and biological samples and their analysis.

It seeks to authorise the National Crime Records Bureau of India to collect, store and preserve the record of such measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records. It also seeks to authorise a Magistrate to direct any person to provide measurements and empower police or prison officers to take such measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements.

