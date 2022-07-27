New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week on Wednesday for 'unruly behaviour'.

Soon after the proceedings of the House resumed at noon, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh said that on Tuesday the AAP MP was in the Well of the House shouting slogans.

He also said that Singh tore up some papers and threw them at the Chair, showing "utter disregard" for the authority of the Chair. Soon after the motion for Singh's suspension was adopted through a voice vote and the AAP MP was asked to leave the House by the Chair.

The House was then adjourned for 15 minutes. The development comes a day after 19 Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for 'unruly behaviour'.