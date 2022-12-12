Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir): The International Yoga Centre (IYC), a Rs 9,782 Cr project, is nearing completion in Mantalai village, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Around 98% of the construction work of this biggest project in Udhampur has been completed. Local tourism and economy is expected to get a big boost once the construction of this centre is over, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur on Monday.

India's biggest Yoga Centre is being constructed in village Mantalai in the Chenani Tehsil of Udhampur. The Mantalai village is located on the Himalayas in the lap of sal forests and having a peripheral view of both the plains as well as hills. It will serve as the home of the International Yoga Centre at the banks of the Tawi river.

As the Tourism Ministry in the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 9,782 crore for this, the International Yoga Centre has been given a modern outlook with swimming pools, business convention centres, helipads, spas, cafeteria and dining halls.

The IYC will also be having cottage-designed eco-lodge huts with solarium, gymnasium auditoriums, battery operated cars, meditation enclaves and a lot more. Notably, construction of the hallmark facilities at the IYC has already been completed.

As many as Rs 52 crore have also been nominated for the infrastructural and other development of the Katra-Vaishno Devi under the scheme of the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). The Centre in Mantalai and the Katra tourism, both are likely to boost the economic prospects of the state and reignite passion among users for spiritual enrichment.