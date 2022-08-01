New Delhi: A total of eight accidents have been reported involving scheduled airline operators from 2019 to July 22, 2022, the Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. This information was shared by the Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation Retd Gen (DR) VK Singh in a written reply.

According to the statistics by the MoS, IndiGo witnessed three accidents followed by AirIndia Express (2), Spicejet (2), and Vistara (1). As for the action taken by the Government to reduce the number of such accidents, Singh stated that the related data is regularly analyzed, and based on the analysis, guidance in the form of advisory circulars is issued to bring important observations and findings to the notice of the operators to avoid the recurrence of the accidents or incidents.

"There is a systematic safety oversight process in place for monitoring the compliance of Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducts surveillance/spot checks as per the Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP). Findings of audits, surveillances & spot checks are followed up with the concerned operator for compliance," stated the Minister.

In case of any violation detected during surveillance "then action including financial penalty is imposed by the DGCA", he added. "Spot checks and surveillance have been increased and during the period of 02.05.2022 to 13.07.2022, as a special drive 353 spot checks were undertaken by DGCA", the Minister said.

As for the number of deaths recorded in the last three years due to low flying by trainee pilots, the minister said, "There have been NIL accidents in the last three years caused due to low flying by trainee pilots."