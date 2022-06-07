Coimbatore: The guards and wildlife experts have been grooming an eight-month-old male tiger cub to make to learn hunting skills at Manampalli in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The forest guards had found the ailing male tiger cub at the Muthumudi tea estate in Valparai (Coimbatore) and later brought the animal to Manampalli in Anamalai Tiger Reserve for rehabilitation.

Since then, the tiger has been doing well and picking up hunting skills under the observation of forest guards deputed by the forest department. An animal enclosure has been established at Valparai in the Manampalli Mantrimattam area. The forest department has constructed the enclosure at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh. It has an area of 10,000 sq ft with seven metres high iron fencing, besides three feet high net to prevent snakes from entering the enclosure.

Besides, a moat has been dug up around the enclosures so as to prevent elephants from damaging the structure housing the tiger. Apart from this, it also has a water tank and a cave for the tiger to bathe and take a rest. In addition to these facilities, six surveillance cameras and a 360-degree rotating camera have been installed to monitor the tiger's activities round-the-clock. For proper lighting arrangements, solar and gen-set facilities have also been made available. Kumar, a hunting guard, and researcher Vanidasan have been given the responsibility to take care of the wild beast.

Two anti-poaching guards have been also been deputed to assist them. According to an official from the forest department, "Deer and rabbits will be kept in the enclosure to train tiger for hunting. The animal is supposed to catch 50 prey in two years. When the tiger will gain expertise in hunting then the animal will be released into the wild after seeking advice from senior forest officials." On June 5, rabbits were released into the enclosure for the tiger to feed on them. Besides, the meat of other animals was provided to the tiger. Anti-poaching guards wearing tiger-mask have been asked to make arrangements for food for the tiger beside the upkeep of the animal enclosure.