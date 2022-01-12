Hyderabad: Gold weighing 1481.10 grams and valued at Rs 72.80 lakh was recovered from three female passengers in separate cases at the International Airport here on Tuesday, Customs officials said.

Three female passengers were booked for smuggling of the gold weighing 1481.10 grams valued at Rs 72.80 lakh. The women passengers arrived here from Dubai in different flights and two of them were carrying gold in paste form hidden inside their undergarments, stated Customs officials. While the other had concealed it inside the rectum, they said. Further investigations were on, said Customs officials.