New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit, say sources.

ED had earlier said that multimillionaire conman Sukesh had allegedly tried to impress a few Bollywood actresses through his aide Pinki Irani and that the latter took a few actresses to Tihar to introduce them to Sukesh, but did not reveal the identity of these actresses. It is also learnt that Sukesh had spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs, though a few had refused to take gifts from him.

Sukesh is currently in judicial custody. The ED has filed two charge sheets in the matter. The first charge sheet was filed against Sukesh while the supplementary charge sheet was filed against Pinki Irani. It has been alleged that Pinki used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez and later used to drop them at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

ED sources say that they have recovered incriminating documents against Pinki in connection with Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The source said that she will be named as an accused along with seven others in the supplementary charge sheet.

