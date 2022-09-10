Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized huge sums of cash during a raid at the residence of a transport businessman in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata on Saturday. ED sources said that so far a whopping Rs 7 crore has been recovered from the house of the accused Nisar Khan. They further revealed that the quantity of the unaccounted cash is so much that the investigators reached out to a bank and brought a note counting machine to the spot. " So far we have recovered Rs 7 crore from Khan's residence," ED sources said. They also said that a group of ED sleuths reached Khan's residence at the Sahi Astabal locality of Garden Reach today morning. After reaching Khan's residence the ED officials called him several times but in vain. Even when ED officials tried to contact Khan over the phone, he did not respond.

Also read: ED looking into GST number linked to Partha's close aide: Agency official

"After some time an elderly man came from inside the house and opened the door," ED sources said. They further revealed that the cash was found inside a trunk kept under Khan's bed. " Prima facie it seems that Khan has amassed the cash through online gaming fraud," ED sources said.

The raid at Garden Reach is part of the three raids conducted by ED in the morning, with the other two being conducted at the Park Street and Mominpore area of the city. Three groups of ED officials set out from the CGO complex in Salt Lake, on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Saturday, while one went to Garden Reach, the two others conducted raids at two separate locations in Park Street and Mominpore. The two other raids are being held at a textile businessman's residence at Mayurbhanj Road and at his other residence at Bindu Basini Street in connection with illegal transactions.