Lucknow (UP): The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) has announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the Karnataka student wearing a burqa, who gained limelight earlier this week for holding her ground when faced with hundreds of protesting students. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also lashed out at the Karnataka government's ban on hijab in educational institutions, calling it an interference in personal freedom.

JuH president Maulana Mahmood Madani said that the student Bibi Muskan Khan had put up a brave stance for her constitutional and religious rights against the protest. Madani said the Rs 5 lakh was an encouragement for her bravery.

"JuH will give Rs 5 lakh cash to Bibi Muskan Khan. She stood against protests for her constitutional and religious rights," Madani said. AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani also called the whole fiasco of banning the hijab an attempt to disrupt peace and amity in the country.

"Preventing Muslim women from wearing the hijab in educational institutions is tantamount to interference in personal freedom," he said. Condemning the Karnataka government, Rahmani said that in a secular state and country, one has the freedom to follow their religion and use its symbols such as clothes.

"But in a secular state, no government should force a particular dress code on its citizens. We demand that the Karnataka government does not force a dress code on its students and citizens," he said.

In a video that went viral, burqa-clad Muskan was seen confronting men in saffron shawls, who were shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' as they heckled her. To which, the second-year commerce student of PES College in Mandya was seen fighting the bullies by shouting “Allah hu Akbar”.

"When I entered the college, they were not allowing me just because I was wearing the burqa. I went to college to give my assignment. As I came out of college. Some boys told me to remove the burqa. They started shouting Jai Shri Ram. So I started screaming Allah hu Akbar. I was not worried. I will follow the court order," Muskan narrated her ordeal in a press meet.

''India is a free country where everyone is allowed to practice their religion. My Hindu friends are all supporting my right to wear the hijab and most of the people heckling me were outsiders. I will follow my religion, my friends will follow their religion, nothing wrong in it," she added.