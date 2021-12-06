Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that a total of Rs 5 lakh cheque will be given to a total of ten Self-help groups for various businesses under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana.

Addressing a Cooperative group loan distribution function in Uttarakhand's Khatima city, Dhami said, "A package of Rs 119 crore has also been given by the state government with an aim of making self-help groups self-supporting. Loans up to Rs 5 lakhs are also being disbursed without interest."

"The interest of the loan reimbursement will be given by the state government for six months. The schemes are being run by the government keeping in mind every section of the society," Dhami said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister inaugurated several development projects at Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

"A total of Rs 137 crore has been spent on the development of the projects being inaugurated today. We aim to make Uttarakhand the best state in India. PM Modi visited Dehradun yesterday and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 18000 crore", Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has a target of 25,000 tests for COVID-19 in a day.

"We are aware of Omicron, we have held frequent meetings and high power committee meetings for this. We are doing random testing everywhere, we set a target of 25,000 tests in a day. We are also making people aware," Dhami added.

