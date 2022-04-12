Warangal (Telangana): A massive fire broke out at the Government Textile Corporation (TSCO) warehouse at Dharmaram village in Geesukonda mandal of Warangal district on Monday late night. The fire brigade arrived when the entire warehouse was blazing in flames. Six fire engines from Warangal and Hanumakonda have been deployed to douse the flames.

Taking stock of the situation TSCO officials said that around Rs 35 crore worth property was damaged in the incident. TSCO staff said carpets, towels, bedsheets and other clothes were stored in the warehouses of the joint Warangal district as well as the Karimnagar district were completely burnt in the incident. Fire department officials in their preliminary report said that the fire might not be caused from a short circuit as there was no power supply in the warehouse when the fire broke out. It is believed that the beedi or cigarette butt, which was thrown on the warehouse, may have caused the fire accident. Warehouse officials said, "The loss of the property in the fire would not have been reduced if fire engines had arrived a little earlier."

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

Fire officials said, "Warehouse owners should be careful as fires are more likely to occur in the summer season due to dry leaves and dry weather. Locals were worried that the situation would have been worse if the fire had spread nearby LPG godown. No casualties were reported in the accident," police said.