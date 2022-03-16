Pune (Maharashtra): With the registration of a case at Warje police station, a housing scam worth Rs 200 crore has come to light in Pune, Maharashtra. The money involved in Rs 200 crore Ramnagar Housing Co-operative Society project in the Warje Malwadi locality, was siphoned off.

It was alleged that the chairman and secretary of the society have been accused of selling flats owned by original members to other people. The housing society chairman Ambadas Gate and secretary Ganesh Bajrang Mane (42) and resident of Shirur) have been made accused of the complaint.

Contractor Deepak Ashok Vetal (40), a resident of Gandharva Nagri, Moshi, has lodged a complaint in this regard. The Housing Society came up in Warje Malwadi locality of Pune and altogether 218 were its original members. It is also alleged that the chairman and secretary of the housing society after accepting money from contractor Deepak Ashok Vetal and other original members of the society, shelled out flats to others.

Altogether 396 flats were constructed on 1.76 hectares of land, purchased from the government. Besides, it was also stated in the complaint that 'false' information was presented to the court as well as the government from time to time. Hence, the original members and government were defrauded of Rs 200, the complaint stated.

Assistant Police Inspector of Warje police station, Amol Kale, said, "A complaint has been received in this regard. Probe into the matter has begun."