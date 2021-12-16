Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has minted Rs 20.91 crore in six days since its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is maintaining a strong trend on weekdays. However, the shows at multiplexes have been reduced today, since #SpiderMan-ia has taken over Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, Tue 2.18 cr, Wed 2.05 cr. Total: a, 20.91 cr. #India biz."

The movie raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.

Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

IANS

