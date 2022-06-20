Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu): A youth in Tamil Nadu bought a car using ten-rupee coins only to bust the widespread myth that they were not legal tender. Vetrivel from Aroor area in Dharmapuri district runs a kindergarten school. He was agitated by the fact that people in the district did not accept Rs 10 coins. Shop owners refused to accept the coins from customers with many getting angry that they were being handed 'fake' currency.

In order to clear their doubts once and for all, Vetrivel planned to buy a car worth Rs 6 lakh by paying all of it in Rs 10 coins. It was a tough ask as Vetrivel had to first collect the coins from several places including temples, shopping malls, and roadside hawkers. Once he had converted his amount into Rs 10 coins, he bagged them and took the sacks to the car dealer near Salem Junction to buy his dream car.

The car company officials offered to deliver the car to him only after consulting with the bank officials. Once the car dealer was satisfied that the coins were indeed legal tender, he went ahead with the deal. Vetrivel said he bought the car to spread awareness among the public that Rs 10 coins are valid. Earlier this year, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in a written reply in parliament clarified that Rs 10 coins circulated by the RBI were legal tender. He was responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha about coins of Rs 10 not being accepted in many parts of the country presuming they were fake.

In his response, Chaudhry stated that “coins of Rs 10 of various sizes, themes and designs, minted under the authority of Government of India and circulated by the Reserve Bank of India, are legal tender and can be used as legal tender in all transactions.”