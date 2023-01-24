Hyderabad: RRR made a roaring impact as it was nominated for an Oscar - Best Original Score for Naatu Naatu in the 95th Academy Awards announced on Tuesday. Naatu Naatu has already won Golden Globe in the same category.

The other films in the category include “Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

RRR joins a select group of Indian films to have gone to the Oscars - Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan were nominated for Best International Feature Film. Were he to add an Oscar to his Golden Globe, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani will be part of a group of Indian Oscar winners that includes Bhanu Athaiya who won Best Costume Design for Gandhi, and AR Rahman, Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty who won Oscars for their work in Slumdog Millionaire, a British-made film set in India.

The nominations for the Oscars were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12. Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time.

Here are the reactions:

Official Twitter handle of the RRR movie: WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie.

AR Rehman: It has been 12 years since India won an Oscar, we should win one every year because India is packed with 1.3 billion, amazing, genius people. Every aspect of filmmaking we have here. Most of us don't even enter the competition, atleast they have done some promotion. That's how it works, if nobody knows your movie then no one is going to vote. I want them to win!

Taran Adarsh: #NaatuNaatu nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th #AcademyAwards. #Oscars #RRRMovie PROUD MOMENT ❤️❤️❤️

Chiranjeevi Konidela: ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie.

Rohit Khilnani: Hard to believe that #RRR didn’t get enough votes in other categories apart from Best Original Song. The buzz around it in Hollywood media did give everyone hope that this could be a good chance for India. Until next time! #NaatuNaatu continues to fly! #OscarNominations2023