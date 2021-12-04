Hyderabad: Ace director SS Rajamouli took to social media to announce the release date of RRR movie trailer on Saturday.

The much-hyped magnum opus features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in lead roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 7.

It was recently announced that the 'RRR' trailer will be released on December 3. But this was postponed due to the death of famous lyricist Sirivennela Sitaramashastri in Tollywood.

RRR is a period drama based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters. Only a few songs, first look and glimpse have been released so far.

On December 4, director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a new poster along with the trailer launch date. He tweeted "DECEMBER 9th… #RRRTrailer… #RRRTrailerOnDec9th #RRRMovie"

