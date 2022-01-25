New Delhi: Former union minister Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh has quit Congress in a major blow to the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Announcing his decision on Twitter, Singh shared his resignation letter and wrote: "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind."

Singh, as per reports, is planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary members of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for providing me opportunity to serve the nation, people and the party," read his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.