New Delhi: The recent attempts of the railways to emerge as a safe and friendly national transporter have yielded positive results though much more remains to be done in the area. According to officials, the main task of securing the vast network rests with the Railway Protection Force, which is responsible for the security of railway property, passenger area, passengers, and other related issues.

The officials contend that the railways remain vulnerable to people who are in distress and try to die by suicide by deliberately coming in front of a running train but the RPF has had some success on this front of late. As part of the mission “Jeevan Raksha”, RPF personnel risked their lives to save 178 persons, including 106 males and 72 females till March this year, from dying by suicide. In March alone, the RPF saved 74 persons, including 50 males and 24 females, from dying by suicide.

Officials said that though some people try to die by suicide as they are mentally depressed, there are other incidents wherein passengers try to board/de-board a moving train in a hurry and as a result slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of the train. Two other initiatives of the RPF relate to the safety of women and rescuing children who get lost.

Under “Operation Nanhe Farishte” the force identifies and rescues children who get lost or separated from their families and need care and protection. This year till March, 3,621 children, including 2442 boys and 1179 girls, were rescued. In March alone, 1,420 children, including 954 boys and 466 girls, were rescued. The women’s wing of the force helped 26 pregnant women, who went into labor during train journeys, under “Operation Matrishakti”. In March alone, the number of women passengers who were helped was 10.

Passengers rushing from one platform to another to board a train often forget to take all their belongings but help is nearby from the force members. Under “Operation Amanat”, the force helps in securing such belongings and returning them to their rightful owners. The RPF retrieved 5,337 pieces of luggage, valued at more than Rs 9.15 Crores till March this year and in March alone, retrieved more than 2,000 belongings of passengers, valued at more than Rs 3.41 Crores.

Officials said that the RPF acts as sentinels on railways and helps the state police and Law Enforcement Agencies in the detention of serious cases reported from their respective areas of operation under “Operation Rail Prahari”. This year, up to March, the force helped Police/LEAs in 20 cases of detection and arrest of criminals involved in serious crimes like murder, rape, dacoity/robbery, housebreaking, and kidnapping among others.

The force also rescues destitute, helpless, mentally unsound, trafficked adults in need of care and protection under Operation Dignity and helps them reunite with their families or get them relocated to shelter homes in collaboration with the NGOs. Till March this year, the RPF saved 752 such adults, including 331 men and 431 women, the officials added.

