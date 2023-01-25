Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 21 child labourers — 11 minors and 10 majors — were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) railway station in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. These child workers were employed at a railway sleeper making factory situated at Lohta in Varanasi district without any salary. The name of the factory was Khemchandra Concrete Sleeper Private Limited.

Narrating their woes, some rescued children said, "The supervisor brought us to the factory promising that they will give us Rs 1200 salary per month. But what was promised was not fulfilled. We were denied our salary. The factory owner was threatening us with dire consequence. We belong to Raigarha district in Odisha and want to go home. Some of our friends are still working there."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hariram, Assistant Commandant, Railway Protection Force, said, "On Monday, January 23, a large group of minors, including some teenagers, were seen moving around in the circulating area of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station. When our officials questioned them why they were loitering around they said they belonged to Odisha."

He also said that the children told the RPF jawan that they were not given their promised salary and came to the Railway Station after fleeing from the factory. The official also said that raids were conducted at the factory to rescue remaining children if any.

"After hearing the ordeals of these children, officials of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan were contacted. These children were then handed over to the NGO for making arrangements for sending them to Odisha. Besides, raids were conducted at the factory for rescuing the remaining children if any," the Assistant Commandant added.