New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested more than 7000 persons who were traveling unauthorizedly in the coaches reserved for women in the last month. The RPF has also rescued 150 girls and women from becoming victims of human trafficking. The breakthrough happened from May 3 to 31, when operation Mahila Suraksha was launched by the Railway Ministry.

"With an objective of providing enhanced safety and security to passengers traveling by trains for their entire journey a pan India initiative "Meri Saheli" is also operational. 283 teams (covering 223 stations) of trained Mahila officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1125 lady RPF personnel per day, are deployed across the Indian railways who interacted with more than 2,25,000 ladies during this period and provided them end to end security," a government official said.

Train escort duties with a mixed composition of male and female RPF personnel were also widely deployed during this period. "Mixed escort duties have commenced a few months back and are getting positive feedback," the official said. Interestingly to educate the rail users regarding their safety and Dos and Don'ts during their journey, 5742 awareness campaigns were also organized.

"During this month-long operation, RPF personnel saved lives of 10 women who has slipped while boarding or deboarding the moving train and were likely to get run over by the moving train," the official said.