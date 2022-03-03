Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The MH 60R Helo of HMAS Arunta, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), undertook cross deck operations with Indian Navy Ship (INS) Shivalik today at the sea phase of MILAN 2022, said Indian Navy in a statement.

A total of 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine are participating in the multilateral naval exercise being conducted in the Bay of Bengal.

The Sea Phase of MILAN 2022 from March 1 to 4 aims to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation, and share best practices amongst the participating navies. The schedule includes weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres, added the navy in the statement. The sea phase of MILAN 2022 includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations.