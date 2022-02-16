Nizamabad (Telangana): A few people with past criminal history attacked two persons in Nizamabad on Wednesday. A viral video of the entire incident showed the miscreants badly thrashing two people with sticks and throwing rocks at them near Razak hotel in Autonagar, Nizamabad.

The two injured in the incident were identified as Irfhan Khan and Iliyas. According to Nizamabad Town sub-inspector Anjaneyulu, the police has identified the accused. "We have registered a case and are searching for the accused with the help of video. The reason for this attack is yet to be known," the officer said.

