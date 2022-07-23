Shantiniketan (Kolkata): A lecture on 'Kali Pujor Dharona' (Concept of Kali Puja) at Visva Bharati kickstarted another fierce debate on whether that's the right platform for such a religious topic. Criticism flew thick and fast on social media after the university authorities issued a notice about the topic of discussion. Tagore fans recalled that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and his father Maharshi Devendranath Tagore established Shantiniketan ashram for the worship of Nirakar Brahma (formless Brahma). Later, Gurudev established Visva-Bharati following that custom.

The discussion will be held at the conference hall of Visva-Bharati Central Library on July 25. Swami Saradatmananda Ji Maharaj, general secretary of Sree Sree Ramakrishna Ashrama, Alambazar Math, Kolkata, will speak on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty will also be present. It may be noted that even today, every Wednesday and on special days, Brahma worship is being performed in the worship house of Shantiniketan. Many question the logic of a discussion on such a topic in an institution like Visva Bharati. Ashramites, faculty and students blamed the Vice-Chancellor on social media after the announcement of holding a lecture by the authorities.