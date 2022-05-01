Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Telangana on May 6 and 7 has been caught in a controversy with the Osmania University administration denying Gandhi's proposed meeting with the students on campus.

Gandhi will be visiting Hanamkonda on May 6 for a public program. State Congress leaders have planned to conduct a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and OU students on the following day. But the OU administration has taken a stand not to permit the meeting on the campus.

While OU Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder Yadav did not officially reject the permission, the administration has been maintaining that permitting political events on campus could disturb law and order. The administration fears that there will be clashes between student groups on that day more importantly when the OU NGO body elections are scheduled on the same day, that is May 7. The student groups supporting Congress have sought High Court intervention over the matter.

However, TRSV and ABVP leaders submitted a memorandum to the VC asking him not to allow Rahul Gandhi's visit to OU and said, "it will spoil the academic atmosphere on the campus". TRS party MLA Balka Suman also opposed the meeting and requested OU officials to disallow permission.

However, former Congress MP Hanumantha Rao and some other Congress leaders sought permission for Gandhi's visit on May 7. He stated that OU students had "played a key role in Telangana formation and a number of OU Students sacrificed their lives".

