New Delhi: After the row erupted over former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari's recent book where he has said India should have acted strongly against Pakistan after 26/11, the grand old party called it an attempt of ruling BJP to divert attention from real issues. Earlier today, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia held a press conference asking Congress’s top leadership to reply over the matter.

"It's a confession of the failure of the Congress. The Congress government was insincere, useless. They were not even concerned about national security. Congress president Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji will you break your silence? Why was India's brave army not given permission and free will at that time?" said Bhatia.

While speaking to media during a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that prices of commodities of daily use are sky-rocketing due to which the masses are suffering.

"Why is it that the government keeps trying to distract the attention of the people from these issues to non-issues? We would not allow the collective attention of the country to be hijacked by this government by creating non-issues by hiding their failures," Khera asked.

He slammed the government, saying, "It appears as though there is Section 144 in the kitchen that you cannot keep more than four tomatoes or onions." The Congress leader asserted that the opposition should be judged on the basis of real issues it raises before the nation and if it keeps bringing the narrative back on the everyday problems whenever the ruling party tries to divert the attention.

Meanwhile, Khera also launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had called Congress MLAs "garbage" claiming that some of the leaders want to join the Aam Aadmi Party. Slamming the Delhi CM over his usage of foul language, Khera said, "He has promised to give Rs 1000 in Punjab but what about Delhi? He is promising to resolve issues of teachers in Punjab but here in Delhi, how many teachers haven't received their salaries yet? We are silent till now. If we would start saying things, he won't be able to go back to Punjab."