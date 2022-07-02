Bengaluru (Karnataka): A delegation of a 15-member committee of MLAs led by BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, which went on a six-day Leh-Ladakh tour, has landed themselves in a trouble. This is the first Vidhan Sabha Committee to travel to another state after the Covid lockdown. The committee should present to the House how many of the promises made to the public by the ministers have been fulfilled and how many have not been fulfilled. Hence, it is common to go for study tours by Assembly Committees to other states but it was alleged that this trip was just a jolly trip.

In Leh, there is an administration of the Lieutenant Governor and thus there is no committee of government promises there. Questions have been raised as to what promises the committee of government will study in Leh. According to sources, there should be a committee of government promises to study in that State as well to converse with them and study. The MLAs will be returning to Bengaluru on July 5

MLAs, who went on tour are Raghupathi Bhat (Committee Chairman), BM Sukumar Shetty, Narayana Swamy KM, SN Subba Reddy, Dattatreya Patila Revura, K Srinivas Murthy, Mahadevappa Sivalingappa Yadavad, Ganesh Hukkeri, Srimanth Patil, Somanagowda Patil, Udaya B Garudachar, S Ramappa, Ravindra Srikanthaiah, Harish Poonja and Venkat Reddy Mudnal.