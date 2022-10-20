Hisar (Haryana): Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, who is out of jail on parole for 40 days, was addressing his supporters by conducting online Satsang. During one of his Satsangs, Haryana BJP leaders are also seen bowing before Ram Rahim. On Wednesday, Ram Rahim conducted online Satsang from Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh.

Row over Haryana Dy Speaker seeking blessings of Ram Rahim during online Satsang

In this Satsang, Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa attended from Hisar and sought the blessings of Ram Rahim. Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa had gone to a private resort in his constituency to listen to the spiritual discourse. Ranbir Gangwa asked Ram Rahim in the Satsang to bless the devotees. Apart from this, the Deputy Speaker appreciated the team of Dera Sacha Sauda for serving society during the natural calamities.

When the media questioned the Deputy Speaker taking part in the Satsang, BJP MP Naib Singh Saini said, "It is a matter of faith for an individual and as far as parole is concerned, then it is a legal procedure. The government has nothing to do with this. Everyone has the right to be granted parole. Ram Rahim got parole as per the rules."