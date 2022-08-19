Tumkuru/Mangaluru: Poster and flexi controversy continuing in Karnataka as portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Nathuram Vinayak Godse were put up once again in Mangaluru and Tumkuru. After the Savarkar photo controversy broke out during the Independence Day celebrations in Mangaluru's Suratkal Junction, the re-installation of the flexi created a stir in Baikampady of the city on Thursday. All India Hindu Mahasabha Karnataka president Rajesh Pavitran unfurled the banner with the photos of Savarkar and Godse at Baikampady Junction on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

Earlier, there was a conflict due to the Savarkar flexi being placed in a circle of Shivamogga on Independence Day. After the incident, a person was stabbed and Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga till now. During the Independence Day celebrations, the incident of Nathuram Godse's photo being placed above Gandhi's photo in a flexi had come to light. The incident took place near Dandina Maramma temple in Madhugiri town of Tumkur. The flexi was put up under the name of Bhagat Singh Youth Association, which does not even exist in the city. The flexi was put up without obtaining permission from Tumkur's Madhugiri municipality. The municipal officials later took the flexi down.

On August 14, SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers protested against putting up a banner with VD Savarkar's photo on the flyover at Suratkal Junction in Mangaluru. This banner was put up on Sunday evening and later removed. It was the SDPI Suratkal unit that objected to it and brought it to the notice of the police.

Similarly, in Tumkur miscreants had torn the flexi of Veer Savarkar that was placed in front of Empress College during Independence Day celebrations. Now Savarkar's huge portrait has been put up again in the same area. The huge cutout of Savarkar has been put up by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers. In order to maintain law and order, the police force has been deployed at the spot.