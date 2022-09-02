Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a five-year-old child at Bargi hospital in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh has taken a new twist. Regional health coordinator Dr Sanjay Mishra while refuting the allegation of the kin of the deceased child said that the child was "brought dead" at the hospital. Earlier, the kin of the deceased had alleged that the child died due to the absence of doctors and paramedics at the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking cognisance of the matter had issued a directive to Jabalpur Collector Ilayaraja T to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The Collector then asked Jabalpur SDM PK Sengupta to find out the truth. Jabalpur SDM PK Sengupta in its probe findings stated that "The child was brought dead to the hospital. The child's left leg had a three or four days old burn wounds and was suffering from recurring bouts of vomiting. Dr Lokesh Shrivastava was present at the hospital and the child was examined by him. The doctor didn't find pulse in the patient. " "Besides, the father of the deceased child was asked for the post-mortem examination, but he took the body home."

Meanwhile, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath expressing shock over the entire episode has attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state for the lack of medicare facilities. "The healthcare facilities in Madhya Pradesh are in shambles," said Kamal Nath.