Champawat ( Uttrakhand): Amid controversy over the termination of a Scheduled Caste woman as a cook at a school in Champawat district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that the students have refused to eat the food prepared by the woman. The Chief Minister also said that the students of the government school are bringing food from home.

The Education Department has started a probe into the matter. During the investigation, it was found that first a upper caste woman Pushpa Bhatt was appointed for the post called 'Bhojan Mata' (cook) by the School Management Committee and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

However, later a Scheduled Caste woman Sunita Devi was hired for the job. Soon after, she was appointed to cook mid-day meals at the school, upper-caste students of the school refused to eat food cooked by her. They said that their parents asked them not to eat food cooked by her. The PTA president Naresh Joshi and other parents also opposed her appointment.

The Chief Education Officer of Champawat, who is investigating the matter, said that after hearing both sides and examining the records, the appointment of Bhojan Mata has been found to be illegal. He also said that the appointment has been cancelled adding that soon a fresh notification will be issued and the appointment of Bhojan Mata will be done.

Sukhidhang Sub-Collector Himanshu Kafaltia said that "the district administration has decided to launch an awareness campaign. So that the evil practices can be eradicated by taking the local rural people into confidence."