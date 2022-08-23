Gaya (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar triggered a political storm in the state after he took a Muslim minister from his Cabinet to a temple in Gaya that bars entry of non-Hindus. The temple authorities demanded action against the CM and an apology from him in that regard. Mohammad Israid Mansuri, who holds the portfolio of Information and Technology, was taken inside the sanctum sanctorum by the Chief Minister recently during a visit. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, enraged many people. In turn, netizens criticised Nitish Kumar and demanded action against him.

Issuing a clarification after the outrage, Mansuri accepted having visited the temple but said it was not a planned visit. "It is just a coincidence that I entered the sanctum sanctorum of Vishnupad temple with the CM," Ansari said. Meanwhile, Vishnupad temple secretary Gajadhar Lal Pathak said, "The CM's visit to the temple with Muslim minister Mansuri is against our law. It is clearly written that a non-Hindu is not allowed inside the temple premises."

Further adding that Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Pathak added, "The CM should tender apology. We will take further action on the issue after meeting the temple committees,'' he added. The temple was also purified after the videos of the visit went viral. The BJP also took this as a chance to flay the opposition party. "Mansuri should immediately resign for violating the rules of a holy structure. Nitish Kumar has committed a sin by allowing a Muslim to enter the temple," said Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, an MLA from the BJP.