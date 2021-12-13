New Delhi: "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?", tweeted Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi shared a copy of the question paper on Twitter and said that the BJP government endorsed the views on women expressed in the passage.

Netizens on social media platforms expressed their dismay over a controversial passage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X question paper. The text, which was shared on Twitter, was flayed for being anti-women and shared regressive notions about families in general and the role of women in particular.

