Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado on Monday expressed sadness over Karnataka Chief Minister's decision to go ahead and table the anti-conversion bill in the state Assembly and said that Basavaraj Bommai knows the dangers Christians are going through.

Speaking to the media, Peter Machado, said, "In the last two days, Bibles were burnt, a priest was attacked in Belagavi. In the face of these attacks, which are recurring day after day, even without the anti-conversion law, you can imagine what can happen to Christians. They are helpless in North Karnataka."

Peter Machado further added, "I'm sad that CM has stated that he will be going ahead with the tabling of the anti-conversion bill and that Christians need not be afraid. It's a little sarcastic on his part because he knows the dangers we are going through." However, reacting to statements from opposition leaders about their strong resistance against the bill, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said, it is obvious to witness pro and anti opinions about many laws. "However, the government would have to enact laws in the public interest. The issue would be debated."

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday had said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

Earlier in April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage. Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to make a law against forced religious conversions.

ANI