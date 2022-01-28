Raichur (Karnataka): Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gouda dismissed the allegation that he had told his subordinates to remove the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar on the dais during the Republic Day fete in Raichur district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the Principal District and Sessions Judge directed his subordinates to remove the photo and the tricolour was unfurled later. Specific guidelines issued by the Registrar of the High Court of Karnataka, which directed courts to place only Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait during the Republic Day celebrations, were cited as the reason, according to the advocates present.

The video of the removal of Ambedkar's photo had gone viral on social media and created an outrage in the state. BJP MLA and former minister Shivanagouda Naik on Thursday said that the judge's act is a matter of shame and demanded his immediate sacking.

The protesters, who blocked arterial roads in the city, demanded that the High Court take suo moto cognizance of the issue and sack the judge. They also demanded a public apology from the judge for his action. 'The High Court must see that such incidents do not occur again, they demanded.

The judge made it clear that "I would never disrespect such a great man. I have no idea how it happened. The rumour is fake and I request everyone not to carry away by false propaganda."

Registrar General of the High Court TG Shivasankare Gowda submitted the report on the incident to the High Court judge. The High Court will take action after reviewing the report, said TG Shivasankare Gowda.