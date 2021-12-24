Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Ankita Sharma from Roorkee has brought laurels to Uttarakhand by winning the title of 'Mrs India Earth 2021'.

Scores of people congratulated her on the achievement. Ankita credited her family for the success.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ankita said that hundreds of talented women from all over the world had participated in the 'Mrs India Earth-2021' pageant organised at the Dwarka Hotel in Delhi.

The contestants displayed their talent in several phases to get qualified for the further rounds, but only 25 women were selected after the auditions. Recalling the auditions, Ankita said that she had worked hard for the competition and was hopeful after being selected in the initial rounds.

As she talked about a previous pageant wherein she had won the 'Mrs Body Beautiful 2021' title, she recalled an answer she gave to the judges that significantly impressed them. She was asked which employee, in her opinion, should be given the highest salary to which she replied 'a mother'.

She further shared her thoughts about her mother with the judges and won their hearts.

Ankita said that in today's era, daughters are no less than sons and all women are capable of achieving whatever they want.

Ankita Sharma is an Air Hostess and is currently working with Air India. Her husband Ajit Sharma is a lieutenant commander in the Indian Army.

Also read: Bihar migrant worker's son wins gold medal at IIT Roorkee, PhD scholarship in US