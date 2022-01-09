Roorkee: The residents of Uttarakhand have once again proved their mettle on the international stage. Roorkee resident Dr Tariq Afroz has made India proud by inventing medicines for incurable diseases like Alzheimer's, FTD, ALS.

We all know of ALS because renowned scientist Stephen Hawkings suffered from it. With ALS, the body becomes paralyzed. It is a dangerous disease found in the ratio of 22 out of every one lakh people in the world. Alzheimer's and FTD completely destroy the brain over a period of time. There are 5 million Alzheimer's patients in the US alone and around 20 million people worldwide suffer from FTD.

Until now, there has been no cure for these diseases. In this context, Dr Tariq Afroz's invention gains more merit. He got the patent for the drug in November 2020 and it is currently on pre-clinical trials in Switzerland.

Dr Tariq Afroz went to ETH University in Switzerland in 2007 for PhD after doing PG from IIT Mumbai. Since then, he has been working on several research projects in Switzerland. Dr Tariq's father, who is an Air Force officer, says he is happy that his son is working on bringing change in the lives of millions of people. He believes his son will be an inspiration to the youth fascinated by science and research.