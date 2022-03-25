Roorkee: The mystery around the body of a young woman recovered from a suitcase in a hotel in Piran Kaliyar on Thursday night and the suicide story weaved by arrested lover has turned out to be false. While disclosing the incident, SP Rural Pramendra Dobhal said that the accused killed the girl and was taking the dead body in a suitcase for disposal.

Police said the girl's fake ID was used to get a room in the hotel. The girl was a resident of Mangalore and a distant relative of the accused. The incident that took place late on Thursday night saw Guljeb, a resident of Ghosian Jwalapur, son of one Sannawar, booking a room in a guest house located in Piran Kaliyar, Roorkee.

Disclosing the incident on Friday, SP Rural Pramendra Dobhal said that the accused Guljeb had killed the girl. He told the police during interrogation that the girl's family members were against their marriage and his girlfriend was also with her family's decision. Angered by this, the lover committed the murder of the girlfriend, put her body in a suitcase, and was going to throw the body in the gangnahar canal.

He came with his girlfriend Ramsha to the guest house. After a few hours, when Guljeb came out of the hotel with a heavy suitcase, the hotel staff suspected him. After which Guljeb tried to flee the area but was caught successfully. The suitcase, which was opened after capturing him, contained the girl's body. Hotel staff secured the accused and called the police. On information, the police took him into custody and the girl's body was sent for post-mortem.

The story of suicide turned out to be false: Initially, when the accused Guljeb was caught by the hotel staff, he told them a different story. He had told that both of them had come to commit suicide. But the girl consumed poison earlier and died. He himself was going to commit suicide after the disposal of her body in the gangnahar canal.

The accused kept lying: Police said that the accused had carried out the incident with complete planning. The suitcase was already brought and the fake ID of the girl with the name Kajal on it was deposited at the hotel. The name of the deceased is Ramsha and she was a resident of Mangalore.