Roorkee: A man in Roorkee's Rampur village set his own house on fire after being denied money by his mother for drugs. As per the information the addicted son first ransacked the house and then put an LPG cylinder on fire, which later engulfed the whole house gutting all the household items.

Locals called the fire brigade, but the fire brigade vehicle could not reach the spot as the lanes were very narrow. So the firefighters along with the help of locals dozed off the fire using buckets. The accused is identified as Rahul, a resident of Rampur village in the Gangnahar Kotwali area. Rahul got arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

